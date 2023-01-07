NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Tyrese Samuel had 19 points in Seton Hall’s 76-51 win over Butler on Saturday night.

Samuel contributed seven rebounds for the Pirates (9-8, 2-4 Big East Conference). Tray Jackson had 15 points, while Al-Amir Dawes scored 12.

Jayden Taylor finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-7, 2-4). Manny Bates added 11 points, while Jalen Thomas had eight points and eight rebounds.

Seton Hall took the lead with 17:33 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-23 at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Seton Hall visits Georgetown and Butler visits St. John’s (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.