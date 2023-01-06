RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski scored 5:06 into the third period to give the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Saros matched the third-most saves in NHL history. Saros stopped all 28 shots in the third. Ron Tugnutt set the regular-season record of 70 in Quebec’s 3-3 tie at Boston in March 1991 that included a five-minute overtime.

Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm, Cody Glass and Colton Sissons also scored for Nashville.

Paul Stastny, Brady Skjei and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina.

The Hurricanes, who had a franchise-record 11-game winning streak end Tuesday night against the New York Rangers, have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Nov. 6 and 9.

OILERS 4, ISLANDERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Connor McDavid set up power-play and short-handed goals in the first period to reach 500 career assists in Edmonton’s victory over New York.

McDavid reached 500 assists in 527 games. Only five players in NHL history have done it faster – Wayne Gretzky (352), Mario Lemieux (433), Peter Stastny (507) and Bobby Orr (522).

Jack Campbell made 20 saves to help the Oilers (21-17-2) end a two-game losing streak and five-game home slide. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and his 400th assist, Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman also scored and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists.

Mathew Barzal and Cal Clutterbuck scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots. The Islanders have dropped two of three to fall to 22-16-2.

BRUINS 5, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period and Boston beat Los Angeles to extended its points streak to 12 games.

Frederic put in the go-ahead goal at 10:36 when he redirected Brandon Carlo’s shot from the point. The Boston center then quickly picked up his career-high ninth goal of the season at 11:10 when he beat Pheonix Copley with a backhander,

David Pastrnak also had two goals and leads the Bruins with 27 on the season. Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games and have an NHL-best 64 points.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots and beat Copley in the first NHL matchup of goalies born in Alaska. Copley made 17 saves.

Phillip Danault and Sean Durzi scored for Los Angeles.

CAPITALS 6, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – T.J. Oshie scored twice and Washington used a four-goal second period to beat Columbus for its franchise-record seventh straight road victory.

Washington has won 12 of its last 15 games, with points in eight straight. Columbus has lost nine of its last 10.

Oshie, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Martin Fehervary and Garnet Hathaway scored in the second period, and Oshie and Alex Ovechkin added third-period goals. Dylan Strome contributed three assists, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two helpers, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 25 shots.

Johnny Gaudreau and Gavin Bayreuther scored for Columbus, and Emil Bemstrom had two assists. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 shots in his first start since Dec. 13.

RANGERS 4, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) – Filip Chytil had two goals and New York scored three times in less than six minutes during the second period to beat skidding Montreal.

Chris Kreider had a short-handed goal and defenseman Braden Schneider also scored for the surging Rangers, who won their third straight and improved to 11-2-1 in their past 14 games. Jaroslav Halak made 17 saves.

Joel Armia scored for Montreal. The Canadiens have lost seven games in a row.

BLUES 5, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Ivan Barbashev tied it late in the second period and set up Brandon Saad’s go-ahead goal early in the third in St. Louis’ victory over New Jersey.

Robert Thomas scored twice, Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Jordan Binnington made 36 saves to help the Blues improve to 7-2-3 in their last 12 games.

Jack Hughes, who has six goals in his last four games, scored twice for New Jersey and Nico Hishier scored on a two-man advantage with 7:51 left. Akira Schmid, who was recalled from Utica earlier in the day because of a hand injury sustained by Mackenzie Blackwood, made 14 saves.

KRAKEN 5, MAPLE LEAFS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and Seattle beat Toronto for its third straight victory.

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist to help Seattle improve to 21-12-4. Eeli Tolvanen opened the scoring for the Kraken on the power play, with Matty Beniers and Alex Wennberg adding goals.

John Tavares had a power-play goal for Toronto and Matt Murray made 21 saves. The Maple Leafs dropped to 23-9-7.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, PENGUINS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and Vegas beat Pittsburgh.

Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27.

After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel – back after missing 11 games – assisted on goals by Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone. Phil Kessel and Paul Cotter also scored and Adin Hill made 38 saves.

Ty Smith and Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh.

CANUCKS 4, AVALANCHE 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and Vancouver beat Colorado.

Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver and Collin Delia stopped 29 shots. The Canucks snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 17-18-3.

Mikko Rantanen and Samuel Girard scored for Colorado. The defending champion Avalanche are 0-4-1 in their last five to fall to 19-15-3.

FLYERS 6, COYOTES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – All-Star Kevin Hayes scored one of five goals for Philadelphia in the second period and Morgan Frost had four assists to help lift the Flyers past Arizona for their fourth straight victory.

Hayes was a surprise selection as the Flyers’ selection to All-Star weekend, earning the nod over standout winger Travis Konecny or goalie Carter Hart.

Konecny did score his 20th goal of the season to start the scoring surge for the Flyers in the second. Joel Farabee, Wade Allison and Ivan Provorov also scored for the 5-2 lead that kept their hot streak rolling. James van Riemsdyk made it 6-2 in the third and helped the Flyers score at least three goals in eight straight games.

Hart stopped 21 shots. Michael Carcone scored late in the first period to give Arizona a 1-0 lead and Nick Ritchie answered Konency’s goal early in the second for a 2-1 lead.

