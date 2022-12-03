PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Jorell Saterfield and Cameron Parker scored 24 points apiece as Portland State beat Air Force 68-64 on Saturday night.

Saterfield shot 10 for 17, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Vikings (5-4). Parker was 5 of 6 from the field and 14 for 16 from the line, and he also had six assists. Hunter Woods added seven points.

The Falcons (5-4) were led in scoring by Rytis Petraitis, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Air Force also got 16 points from Jake Heidbreder. Camden Vander Zwaag had eight points.

Parker’s 18-point second half helped Portland State close out the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.