NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jordan Sears scored 21 points as UT Martin beat Tennessee State 77-66 on Thursday.

Sears shot 8 for 16 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Skyhawks (11-7, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Desmond Williams scored 16 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Parker Stewart recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Jr. Clay finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (10-8, 2-3). Adong Makuoi added 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Tennessee State. Justin Williams also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UT Martin visits Southern Indiana while Tennessee State visits Tennessee Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.