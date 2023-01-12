COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jaylen Sebree scored 20 points as Tennessee Tech beat Morehead State 79-62 on Thursday night.

Sebree shot 6 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (7-11, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Tyrone Perry scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 6 from distance). Erik Oliver was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (10-8, 3-2) were led in scoring by Alex Gross, who finished with 23 points and three blocks. Morehead State also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Kalil Thomas. Drew Thelwell also had 10 points and seven assists.

