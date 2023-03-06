WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)Tomas Hertl scored the tying goal with 10.2 seconds left in regulation and Logan Couture got the winner 1:21 into overtime as the San Jose Sharks rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Steven Lorentz also scored and Erik Karlsson had two assists for San Jose, which was 0-4-1 during its skid. James Reimer had 36 saves.

Nate Schmidt and Nino Niederreiter scored for Winnipeg and David Rittich finished with 21 saves to lose his third straight start (0-2-1).

OILERS 3, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Connor McDavid scored twice, giving him an NHL-leading 54 goals this season, to lead Edmonton.

In continuing to make his case for his third Hart MVP Trophy in eight NHL seasons, McDavid upped his league-leading points total to a career-best 124 – one more than he finished with last year – and enjoyed his 12th multi-goal game of the season. McDavid also extended his points streak to 11 games, in which the Oilers’ captain has 12 goals and 15 assists.

Derek Ryan also scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 36 shots for the Oilers.

Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots.

—

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports