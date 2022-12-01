Demarcus Sharp’s 34 points led Northwestern State over SFA 102-96 on Thursday.

The Demons outscored the Lumberjacks 71-63 in the second half.

Sharp was 16 of 17 from the foul line had seven assists for the Demons (6-2). Reggie Hill scored 17 points while going 7 of 8 (2 for 3 from distance), and added three steals. Dayne Prim was 2 of 4 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding four steals.

AJ Cajuste led the ‘Jacks (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Nigel Hawkins added 17 points for SFA. In addition, Sadaidriene Hall had 14 points and eight rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.