MOOSIC, Pa. (AP)Former Yankee Shelley Duncan was hired Friday to manage New York’s top farm team, the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Duncan won the International League MVP award with Scranton in 2009.

The 43-year-old Duncan was drafted by the Yankees in 2001 and hit .231 with 43 homers and 144 RBIs in the majors for New York (2007-09), Cleveland (2010-12) and Tampa Bay.

He replaced Doug Davis, Scranton’s manager for the past three seasons.

Duncan managed Arizona’s short-season Class A Hillsboro affiliate in 2015 and `17, High A Visalia in 2016 and Double-A Jackson in 2019. He became Toronto’s major league field coordinator in 2019 and spent the past two seasons as analytics coordinator with the Chicago White Sox.

