CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Grant Sherfield scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and Tanner Groves finished with a double-double and Oklahoma beat Florida 62-53 in an Inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday night.

Sherfield’s 3-pointer with 12:44 left gave Oklahoma a 42-41 lead and the Sooners (9-3) led for the remainder.

Groves scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jalen Hill grabbed 12 rebounds for the Sooners, which outrebounded Florida 42-37.

The two-day event at the Spectrum Center features both the men’s and women’s teams from the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Florida’s Trey Bonham made a pair of foul shots to give the Gators (7-5) a 27-16 lead with 7:18 before halftime, but Oklahoma proceeded to outscore Florida 13-4 to close the half to get within 31-29.

Colin Castleton scored 22 points for Florida and Bonham 14.

Florida starts SEC play on Dec. 28 when it travels to face No. 23 Auburn. The Sooners host seventh-ranked Texas on New Year’s Eve.

