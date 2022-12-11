ELON, N.C. (AP)Sam Sherry scored 24 points, Max Mackinnon added 23 points, and Elon defeated JWU Charlotte 101-69 on Sunday.

Sherry and Mackinnon also contributed seven rebounds each for the Phoenix (2-8). Zac Ervin recorded 19 points, making six 3-pointers. The Phoenix snapped an eight-game skid.

Fred Patterson led the way for the Wildcats with 26 points and seven rebounds. Anthoney Ray added 20 points for JWU Charlotte. Ethan Smith also had 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.