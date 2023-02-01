VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP)Maddy Siegrist had 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Lucy Olsen added 16 points, six assists and four steals and No. 19 Villanova pulled away in the second quarter to beat Marquette 73-54 on Wednesday night.

Siegrist scored 10 points during an 18-0 second-quarter run that put Villanova ahead 31-15. Marquette missed 13 straight shots during the seven-minute stretch and the Wildcats led by double figures the rest of the way.

Siegrist was scoreless in the first quarter but ended the half with 14 points and the Wildcats led 37-17 as Marquette was just 7 of 33 (21%) from the field. The Golden Eagles finished the game 19 of 61 (31%) with 15 turnovers.

Siegrist, the nation’s scoring leader at 28.4 points per game, has scored at least 20 points in every game this season for Villanova (19-4, 10-2 Big East). Christina Dalce scored a career-high 13 points with 14 rebounds for her first double-double since the season opener.

Jordan King, who scored a game-high 23 points in a 54-52 loss to Villanova on Dec. 28, scored 18 points for Marquette (14-8, 7-6). Chloe Marotta had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Villanova, which has won 19 of its last 20 home games, goes on the road to play Butler on Saturday.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25