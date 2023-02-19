VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)Arturs Silovs made 35 saves for his first NHL victory, Elias Pettersson had two empty-net goals and three assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Saturday night.

Silovs was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Latvian made his debut in a 6-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

”We wanted to get the win for him,” Pettersson said. ”I think last game we didn’t defend good enough and we didn’t help him but he still kept us in the game. And today I think was a better effort, our defensive game was better. Obviously, stuff to work on but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Canucks newcomer Anthony Beauvillier also scored twice and Andrei Kuzmenko and Phillip Di Giuseppe added goals.

Vancouver snapped a three-game skid, improving to 4-5-1 since Rick Tocchet took over as head coach Jan. 22.

Pettersson has a career-high 71 points with 27 goals and 44 assists.

”Obviously, was something that was on my mind when I got close,” Pettersson. ”But I’m happy we got the win and happy for Arturs to get his first NHL win.”

Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost scored for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 17 saves. The Flyers have lost four in a row.

”We played better,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. ”We really need to try to find some more offence consistently, but I thought our effort was better than the last game.”

Philadelphia pulled Hart with just over three minutes remaining for an extra attacker, and got a prime opportunity to rally when Di Giuseppe was called for high-sticking moments later.

The Flyers opted to go with six attackers, but it was the Canucks who found the back of the net when Pettersson flipped in a backhander out of his own zone. He scored again with 40.3 seconds left.

Canucks: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

Flyers: At Calgary on Monday night.

