NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Grant Singleton’s 27 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Merrimack 78-71 on Saturday.

Singleton also had six assists and four steals for the Knights (14-10, 7-2 Northeast Conference). Joe Munden Jr. scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Ansley Almonor shot 4 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Ziggy Reid led the way for the Warriors (7-16, 5-4) with 16 points and three steals. Jordan Minor added 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Merrimack. Devon Savage also had 14 points and two steals.

