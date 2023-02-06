Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:40a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 60 – 82 base 55 of 55 trails, 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park – Wed 11:13a machine groomed 82 – 82 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

California=

Bear Mountain – Wed 1:50p machine groomed 36 – 48 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley – Wed 8:59a 8 new packed powder machine groomed 145 – 145 base 47 of 75 trails, 63% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal – Wed 7:57a 24 new machine groomed 178 – 178 base 34 of 35 trails 97% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed 7:46a 10 new packed powder machine groomed 150 – 150 base 54 of 54 trails, 100% open, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon Feb 21: 9a-4p.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 6:22a 2 new machine groomed 95 – 120 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 862 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 7:48a variable machine groomed 150 – 150 base 75% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 7:52a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 108 – 108 base 97 of 97 trails 93% open, 11 of 28 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 6:31a 16 new powder machine groomed 68 – 114 base 62 of 67 trails 93% open, 1260 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June – Wed 7:54a machine groomed 98 – 98 base 42 of 43 trails, 98% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood – Wed 9:25a 9 new powder machine groomed 118 – 164 base 90 of 90 trails 100% open, 2300 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 6:44a powder machine groomed 155 – 233 base 171 of 175 trails 98% open, 21 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 6:39a hard packed machine groomed 20 – 30 base 40 of 59 trails 68% open, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy – Operating, no details

Mt Shasta – Wed 7:41a 2 new machine groomed 108 – 108 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 6:07a 14 new powder machine groomed 78 – 141 base 100 of 100 trails, 99% open, 3153 acres, 16 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe – Wed 5:53a 8 – 13 new powder machine groomed 65 – 154 base 260 of 270 trails, 96% open, 6000 acres, 36 of 44 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Wed 5:45a 3 new powder machine groomed 98 – 155 base 44 of 46 trails, 96% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 1:52p machine groomed 36 – 48 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley – Wed 6:31a 1 new machine groomed 24 – 36 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8 Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs – Wed 8:00a 24 new machine groomed 178 – 178 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 7:07a 11 new powder machine groomed 98 – 166 base 80 of 103 trails, 78% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 8:48a 8 new machine groomed 65 – 65 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Yosemite Ski – Operating, no details

Diamond Peak – Wed 6:28a 12 new machine groomed 50 – 95 base 30 of 30 trails, 100% open, 655 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Wed 8:55a packed powder machine groomed 94 – 94 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Rose – Wed 7:04a 4 – 6 new machine groomed 230 – 291 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open, 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Wed 6:31a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 59 – 59 base 78 of 89 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage – Wed 5:06a 12 new powder machine groomed 52 – 82 base 67 of 67 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kelly Canyon – Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 10a-4p.

Lookout Pass – Wed 4:58a wet packed snow machine groomed 51 – 62 base 43 of 53 trails 28 miles, 950 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, 81% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Feb 17-20: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Operating, no details Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Pebble Creek – Wed 8:26a 3 new machine groomed 43 – 78 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle – Wed 8:28a 10 new machine groomed 71 – 71 base 31 of 31 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer – Wed 8:00a 2 new variable machine groomed 57 – 85 base 92 of 92 trails 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.

Silver Mountain – Wed 6:00a 2 new machine groomed 61 – 70 base 78 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Soldier Mountain – Wed Reopen 02/09 machine groomed 64 – 70 base Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Sun Valley – Wed 6:02a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 71 – 93 base 118 of 128 trails 2596 acres, 16 of 18 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack – Wed 7:14a 12 new powder machine groomed 41 – 72 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon=

Anthony Lakes – Wed Reopen 02/09 machine groomed 56 – 56 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Cooper Spur – Wed Reopen 02/10 machine groomed 17 – 17 base Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Hoodoo – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 52 – 52 base Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland – Wed 9:49a 3 new powder machine groomed 62 – 69 base 35 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 80% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 8:34a 3 new machine groomed 76 – 76 base 119 of 121 trails 12 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:26a packed powder machine groomed 78 – 143 base 87 of 87 trails 7 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed 1:38p machine groomed 36 – 54 base 17 of 69 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 25% open, Mon-Fri: 9p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline – Wed 8:19a 5 new packed powder machine groomed 99 – 99 base 8 of 9 lifts, 89% open Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 36 – 36 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:02a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 51 – 84 base 77 of 89 trails 4 of 7 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Badger Mountain – Wed Reopen 02/11 machine groomed 24 – 24 base Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Bluewood – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 53 – 55 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 8:43a 2 new machine groomed 80 – 80 base 84 of 85 trails 10 of 11 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 30 – 33 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Feb 17-26: 9a-4p.

Mission Ridge – Wed 6:42a machine groomed 37 – 48 base 56 of 56 trails 2000 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:12a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 106 – 118 base 36 of 38 trails 950 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed 5:57a 2 new machine groomed 44 – 74 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed- Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Stevens Pass – Wed 2:01p 2 new machine groomed 55 – 55 base 44 of 77 trails 9 of 14 lifts, 57% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 1:40p machine groomed 59 – 59 base 65 of 83 trails 19 of 26 lifts, 78% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed 1:40p machine groomed 54 – 119 base 22 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 92% open, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

White Pass – Wed 8:23a 2 new machine groomed 82 – 82 base 39 of 47 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Apex Mountain – Wed 6:44a machine groomed 68 – 68 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Baldy Mountain – Wed 6:48a machine groomed 67 – 67 base 34 of 35 trails 97% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Big White – Wed 6:51a machine groomed 78 – 78 base 116 of 119 trails, 97% open 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-8p.

Cypress Mountain – Wed 1:49p 6 new machine groomed 94 – 94 base 34 of 53 trails 64% open, 5 of 9 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 7:13a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 7:37a 1 new variable machine groomed 39 – 68 base 126 of 142 trails 89% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 7:11a machine groomed 73 – 102 base 29 of 33 trails 88% open, 5 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Hudson Bay – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 41 – 50 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Kicking Horse – Wed 6:53a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 10a-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 5:24a packed powder machine groomed 39 – 111 base 78 of 80 trails, 98% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 – Wed 6:56a 8 new packed powder machine groomed 110 – 110 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek – Wed 6:57a 2 new packed powder 122 – 122 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 4:46a 2 new powder machine groomed 35 – 55 base 27 of 34 trails, 79% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mount Seymour – Wed 7:00a machine groomed 65 – 114 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 11:57a powder machine groomed 66 – 66 base 72 of 81 trails, 83% open, 1100 acres, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 6:00a machine groomed 24 – 37 base 134 of 135 trails 99% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed 4:54a 7 new machine groomed 87 – 138 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 6:44a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 35 – 65 base 119 of 119 trails, 100% open, 3840 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 7:06a 2 new machine groomed 72 – 72 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Wed 7:04a 1 new machine groomed 69 – 69 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar – Wed 6:02a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 77 – 77 base 131 of 133 trails 98% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Sun Peaks – Wed 6:46a 1 new machine groomed 61 – 71 base 137 of 137 trails 100% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 5:27a machine groomed 77 – 77 base 240 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 26 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whitewater – Wed 5:51a 3 new machine groomed 78 – 78 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 2367 acres, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Saskatchewan=

Duck Mountain – Operating, no details Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun.

Manitoba=

Asessippi Ski Area – Wed 9:07a machine groomed 66 – 85 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat 9:30a-7p Sun 9:30a-4:30p.

Falcon Ridge – Operating, no details Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun.

Quebec=

Bromont – Wed 8:41a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 99 of 141 trails, 82% open 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10:30p.

Camp Fortune – Wed 8:44a 2 new machine groomed 39 – 39 base 17 of 25 trails 68% open, 4 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Le Massif – Wed 6:08a 2 new machine groomed 28 – 28 base 52 of 53 trails 98% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Mont Belu – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 18 – 18 base Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Blanc – Wed 8:46a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades – Wed 8:50a 1 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 13 of 20 trails 65% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Gleason – Wed 8:53a 1 new machine groomed 28 – 28 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon/Tue:9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Habitant – Wed 8:57a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mont Orford – Wed 9:00a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 42 of 61 trails, 90% open 6 of 7 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud – Wed 9:01a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:27a 4 new powder machine groomed 16 – 16 base 61 of 71 trails, 86% open, 234 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, smMon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Wed 9:04a 2 new machine groomed 33 – 33 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton – Wed 7:04a packed powder 20 – 26 base 54 of 60 trails, 90% open 21 miles, 201 acres, 4 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 8:30p-4p.

Owls Head – Wed 9:06a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 49 of 52 trails, 94% open 5 of 8 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve – Wed 9:09a 2 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 36 of 40 trails 90% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss – Wed 9:14a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 13 of 20 trails 65% open, 2 of 4 lifts, smMon/Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p Open Wed-Mon.

Sommet Gabriel – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Morin Heights – Wed Reopen 02/09 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon Feb 06: Not open.

Sommet Olympia – Wed 9:23a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 29 of 37 trails 78% open, 3 of 6 lifts, smMon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 9:26a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:31a 5 new powder machine groomed 32 – 32 base 35 of 43 trails 83% open, 277 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9am-9:30pm Sat/Sun: 8:30am-9:30pm.

Tremblant – Wed 9:29a 4 new machine groomed 47 – 47 base 97 of 102 trails 94% open, 13 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Wed Reopen 02/10 variable machine groomed 39 – 39 base Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun.

versant Avila – Wed 9:32a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Vorlage – Wed 9:36a 2 new machine groomed 26 – 26 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Ontario=

Batawa Ski Hill – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 26 – 26 base Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Blue Mountain – Wed 8:01a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 40 of 43 trails 94% open, 11 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Boler Mountain – Wed 8:02a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 15 trails 67% open, 3 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Brimacombe – Wed 8:07a machine groomed 29 – 29 base 15 of 21 trails, 71% open 5 of 11 lifts, smMon/Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Wed-Mon.

Calabogie Peaks – Wed 8:35a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Chicopee – Wed 8:08a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 10 of 14 trails, 71% open 4 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Dagmar Ski Resort – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-9:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Earl Bales Ski Centre – Wed 8:11a machine groomed 6 – 6 base 2 of 4 trails 50% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 2p-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.

Glen Eden – Wed 8:15a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 17 trails, 94% open 6 of 7 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Hidden Valley – Wed 8:19a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 12 of 15 trails 80% open, 4 of 4 lifts, smMon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Feb 03: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Hockley Valley – Wed 8:21a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 8 of 15 trails 53% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon/Tue: 1p-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-5p.

Horseshoe Resort – Wed 8:24a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 6 of 8 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Lakeridge Ski Resort – Wed 8:28a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, smMon: 9a-4:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p.

Loch Lomond – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 16 – 16 base Wed: 10a-4p Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mansfield Ski Club – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 14 – 20 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Pakenham – Wed Reopen 02/07 machine groomed 35 – 35 base Tue-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone – Wed 8:32a machine groomed 31 – 39 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 6 of 13 lifts, smMon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Feb 20: 9a-9p.

Searchmont Resort – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Wed/Thu: 9:30a-4p Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sir Sams – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 22 – 22 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Snow Valley – Wed 8:39a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open 6 of 9 lifts, smMon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Nova Scotia=

Martock – Wed 10:40a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 8 of 11 trails, 73% open 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

New Brunswick=

Crabbe Mountain – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Wed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Feb 03: 9a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 39 – 39 base Wed/Thu: 12p-8p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 9:43a machine groomed 36 – 58 base 55 of 60 trails 92% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park – Wed 11:19a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, smMon: 4p-9p Tue-Fri: 11a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon – Wed Reopen 02/08 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun:9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:32a packed powder machine groomed 28 – 55 base 93 of 95 trails 98% open, 93 miles, 3550 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 5:51a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 30 – 36 base 115 of 161 trails 71% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 9:44a machine groomed 34 – 34 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 8:16a machine groomed 29 – 29 base 60 of 79 trails, 76% open 4 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village – Wed 6:13a 1 new machine groomed 44 – 44 base 113 of 145 trails, 78% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 12:45p 8- 11 new machine groomed 28 – 90 base 71% open 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest – Wed Reopen 02/08 variable machine groomed 20 – 136 base Wed-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed 6:28a 4 new machine groomed 14 – 15 base 17 of 18 trails, 106 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.