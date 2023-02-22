Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:38a 4 new powder machine groomed 86 – 86 base 55 of 55 trails, 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park – Wed 8:08a machine groomed 80 – 80 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California=

Bear Mountain – Wed 7:58a 4 new powder machine groomed 60 – 84 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley – Wed 8:12a 3 new machine groomed 132 – 132 base 57 of 75 trails, 76% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal – Wed 7:09a machine groomed 178 – 178 base 33 of 35 trails, 94% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed Reopen 02/23 packed powder machine groomed 155 – 155 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 6:07a 5 new powder machine groomed 95 – 120 base 70 of 70 trails, 100% open, 862 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 7:51a machine groomed 150 – 150 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 7:12a machine groomed 111 – 111 base 111 > 97 (Error: Submitted > ma of 115 trails, 97% open, 26 of 27 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 6:54a 5 new machine groomed 68 – 114 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June – Wed 7:13a machine groomed 98 – 98 base 42 of 43 trails, 98% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood – Wed 8:08a 3 new variable machine groomed 110 – 161 base 90 of 90 trails 100% open, 2300 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 6:20a 3 – 4 new powder machine groomed 151 – 233 base 141 of 175 trails, 81% open, 20 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 6:20a packed powder machine groomed 16 – 24 base 34 of 59 trails 58% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy – Operating, no details

Mt Shasta – Wed 7:54a 2 new machine groomed 99 – 99 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 5:39a 2 new machine groomed 46 – 118 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 3159 acres, 16 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe – Wed 6:49a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 45 – 137 base 100 of 270 trails, 37% open, 2222 acres, 37 of 44 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Wed 7:08a 3 new powder machine groomed 98 – 153 base 45 of 46 trails, 98% open, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 7:57a 4 new powder machine groomed 60 – 84 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley – Wed 6:45a 1 – 2 new machine groomed 24 – 36 base 24 of 30 trails, 80% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Soda Springs – Wed Reopen 02/23 machine groomed 178 – 178 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 7:28a machine groomed 83 – 147 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 7:17a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Yosemite Ski – Operating, no details

Diamond Peak – Wed 6:50a 2 new machine groomed 55 – 105 base 30 of 30 trails, 100% open, 655 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Wed 8:37a 8 new machine groomed 98 – 98 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California=

Mt Rose – Wed 7:27a 4 new machine groomed 230 – 291 base 65 of 65 trails 100% open, 1200 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Wed 6:39a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 78 of 89 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage – Wed 5:32a packed powder machine groomed 54 – 84 base 67 of 67 trails, 6 of 6 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kelly Canyon – Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 10a-4p; Open Tue-Sun Feb 20: 9a-8p.

Lookout Pass – Wed 1:52p 7 new packed powder 67 – 81 base 47 of 53 trails 23 miles, 950 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, 91% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Operating, no details Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Pebble Creek – Wed 8:56a 2 new machine groomed 47 – 88 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle – Wed 8:58a 15 new machine groomed 88 – 88 base 31 of 31 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer – Wed 8:00a 4 new variable machine groomed 62 – 91 base 92 of 92 trails 6 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.

Silver Mountain – Wed 5:56a 5- 8 new powder machine groomed 91 – 91 base 78 of 80 trails, 5 of 7 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Soldier Mountain – Wed 7:39a machine groomed 64 – 70 base 36 of 36 trails 1142 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun Feb 20: 9a-4p.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:27a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 72 – 94 base 118 of 128 trails 2596 acres, 15 of 17 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack – Wed 7:35a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 38 – 72 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon=

Anthony Lakes – Wed Reopen 02/23 machine groomed 60 – 60 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Cooper Spur – Wed Reopen 02/24 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Hoodoo – Wed 8:22a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 40 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Feb 20: 9a-4p.

Mt Ashland – Wed Reopen 02/23 packed powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base 35 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 80% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 8:24a machine groomed 79 – 79 base 121 of 121 trails 14 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 4:51a 10 new windblown machine groomed 105 – 177 base 30 of 87 trails, 4 of 12 lifts, 34% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed 8:26a machine groomed 48 – 52 base 5 of 8 lifts, 63% open Mon-Fri: 9p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline – Wed 7:39a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 110 – 110 base 8 of 9 lifts 89% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Wed 6:00a 18 new powder machine groomed 52 – 52 base 29 of 29 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 4:48a 5- 10 new powder machine groomed 53 – 87 base 76 of 89 trails, 4 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Badger Mountain – Wed Reopen 02/25 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Bluewood – Wed 8:41a 7 new machine groomed 73 – 74 base 26 of 26 trails 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 8:44a 4 new machine groomed 94 – 94 base 83 of 85 trails 10 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl – Wed Reopen 02/26 1 new machine groomed 32 – 34 base 10 of 10 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Every Day Feb. 17 – 26, 2023.

Mission Ridge – Wed 7:31a 12 new powder machine groomed 37 – 48 base 56 of 56 trails 2000 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun 9a-9p.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:15a 3 new powder machine groomed 140 – 150 base 36 of 38 trails 950 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed Reopen 02/24 11 new powder 51 – 77 base Mon-Tue: 9a-4p Wed- Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Stevens Pass – Wed 12:24p machine groomed 71 – 71 base 57 of 77 trails 12 of 14 lifts, 74% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 8:44a machine groomed 71 – 71 base 46 of 83 trails 6 of 26 lifts, 55% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed 8:45a machine groomed 77 – 147 base 15 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 63% open, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

White Pass – Wed 8:47a 10 new machine groomed 98 – 98 base 41 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Apex Mountain – Wed 7:20a 5 new machine groomed 83 – 83 base 78 of 80 trails 98% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Baldy Mountain – Wed Reopen 02/23 machine groomed 71 – 71 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Big White – Wed 7:16a 9 new machine groomed 102 – 102 base 119 of 119 trails 100% open, 16 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-8p.

Cypress Mountain – Wed 11:08a machine groomed 128 – 128 base 52 of 53 trails 98% open, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 7:13a 2 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 12 of 14 trails, 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 8:06a packed powder machine groomed 41 – 80 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 7:07a 6 new machine groomed 99 – 130 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Hudson Bay – Wed 7:05a machine groomed 50 – 69 base 12 of 41 trails, 29% open 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Kicking Horse – Wed 7:02a 5 new machine groomed 70 – 70 base 122 of 129 trails 95% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 10a-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 5:13a 10 new powder machine groomed 43 – 133 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 – Wed 6:59a packed powder machine groomed 125 – 125 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek – Wed 7:00a packed powder 165 – 165 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 5:23a 8 new packed powder machine groomed 47 – 74 base 9 of 34 trails, 26% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mount Seymour – Wed 6:57a 3 new machine groomed 93 – 142 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 7:22a machine groomed 66 – 66 base 64 of 81 trails, 79% open, 1100 acres, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 5:59a 4 new powder machine groomed 30 – 45 base 134 of 135 trails, 99% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed Reopen 02/23 machine groomed 104 – 161 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 7:16a 7 new powder machine groomed 35 – 74 base 119 of 119 trails, 100% open, 3840 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 6:54a machine groomed 85 – 85 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Wed 6:51a 2 new machine groomed 102 – 102 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar – Wed 6:20a 4 new powder machine groomed 97 – 97 base 132 of 133 trails 99% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Sun Peaks – Wed 7:04a machine groomed 85 – 92 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 5:47a machine groomed 85 – 85 base 240 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 26 of 37 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whitewater – Wed 5:56a 4 new machine groomed 90 – 90 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 2367 acres, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Saskatchewan=

Duck Mountain – Operating, no details Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun.

Manitoba=

Asessippi Ski Area – Wed 9:34a machine groomed 66 – 85 base 11 of 26 trails 42% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Fri: 9:30a-7p; Sat 9:30a-7p Sun 9:30a-4:30p.

Falcon Ridge – Wed Reopen 02/25 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Quebec=

Bromont – Wed 8:52a 2 new loose granular machine groomed 30 – 30 base 82 of 141 trails 81% open, 9 of 9 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10:30p.

Camp Fortune – Wed 8:56a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 18 of 25 trails, 72% open 5 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Le Massif – Wed 9:36a packed powder machine groomed 28 – 28 base 52 of 53 trails, 98% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Belu – Wed 7:56a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 13 of 14 trails, 93% open 2 of 2 lifts, smWed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Blanc – Wed 9:00a 2 new machine groomed 30 – 30 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades – Wed 9:03a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Gleason – Wed 9:06a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 20 of 25 trails, 80% open 4 of 5 lifts, smMon/Tue:9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Habitant – Wed 9:09a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mont Orford – Wed 9:13a 1 new machine groomed 28 – 28 base 35 of 61 trails 93% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud – Wed 9:14a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:36a powder machine groomed 16 – 16 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 234 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, smMon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Wed 9:17a 2 new machine groomed 33 – 33 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:43a 2 new loose granular 18 – 22 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 23 miles, 208 acres, 6 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30p-4p.

Owls Head – Wed 9:20a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 44 of 52 trails, 85% open 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve – Wed 9:40a 1 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss – Wed 8:00a 2 new machine groomed 28 – 28 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p Open Wed-Mon.

Sommet Gabriel – Wed 7:58a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Morin Heights – Wed Reopen 02/23 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Olympia – Wed Reopen 02/23 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 29 of 37 trails 78% open, 3 of 6 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 9:23a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:43a 1 new machine groomed 55 – 55 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Tremblant – Wed 9:25a 2 new machine groomed 47 – 47 base 101 of 102 trails 98% open, 14 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Wed Reopen 02/24 machine groomed 39 – 39 base Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun.

versant Avila – Wed 9:28a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Vorlage – Wed 9:32a 2 new machine groomed 26 – 26 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Ontario=

Batawa Ski Hill – Wed 8:09a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smWed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Blue Mountain – Wed 8:12a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 38 of 43 trails 88% open, 10 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Boler Mountain – Wed 8:14a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 15 trails 80% open, 3 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Brimacombe – Wed 8:02a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 13 of 21 trails, 62% open 4 of 11 lifts, smMon/Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Wed-Mon.

Calabogie Peaks – Wed 10:28a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 23 of 24 trails 96% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Chicopee – Wed 8:17a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 10 of 14 trails, 71% open 4 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Dagmar Ski Resort – Wed 8:20a 1 new machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, smWed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-9:30p Open Wed-Sun.

Earl Bales Ski Centre – Wed 8:21a machine groomed 6 – 6 base 2 of 4 trails 50% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 2p-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.

Glen Eden – Wed 8:23a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 16 of 17 trails, 94% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Hidden Valley – Wed Reopen 02/23 machine groomed 22 – 22 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts, smMon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Hockley Valley – Wed 8:26a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 9 of 15 trails 60% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon/Tue: 1p-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-5p.

Horseshoe Resort – Wed 8:35a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 6 of 8 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Lakeridge Ski Resort – Wed 8:39a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, smMon: 9a-4:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p.

Loch Lomond – Wed 8:41a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Wed: 10a-4p Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p.

Mansfield Ski Club – Wed 9:39a machine groomed 14 – 20 base 13 of 17 trails 76% open, 5 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 20: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Pakenham – Wed 7:39a 1 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 10 of 10 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone – Wed 8:30a machine groomed 31 – 39 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 6 of 13 lifts, smMon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Searchmont Resort – Wed 8:31a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, smWed/Thu: 9:30a-4p Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4p; Feb 20-23: 9a-4:30p Feb 24/25: 9:30a-9p Open Wed-Sun.

Sir Sams – Wed 8:45a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 3 of 7 lifts, smWed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Snow Valley – Wed 8:48a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open 8 of 9 lifts, smMon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Nova Scotia=

Martock – Wed 9:05a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 7 of 11 trails, 64% open 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

New Brunswick=

Crabbe Mountain – Wed 9:46a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 32 of 34 trails 94% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smWed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne – Wed 9:44a machine groomed 49 – 49 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed/Thu: 12p-8p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 9:46a machine groomed 43 – 74 base 53 of 60 trails 88% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park – Wed 12:06p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, smMon: 4p-9p Tue-Fri: 11a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Feb 20: 9a-5p.

Canyon – Wed 8:25a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 22 of 22 trails, 100% open 4 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun:9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:48a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 33 – 72 base 94 of 95 trails 99% open, 94 miles, 3592 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 6:02a powder machine groomed 41 – 44 base 118 of 161 trails 73% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 8:57a machine groomed 44 – 44 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 8:23a machine groomed 29 – 29 base 62 of 79 trails, 78% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village – Wed 6:06a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 111 of 145 trails 77% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 4:34p machine groomed 35 – 93 base 60 of 76 trails 63% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4p; Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest – Wed 8:40a packed powder machine groomed 51 – 157 base 36 of 36 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Feb 20: 9a-3:30p.

CANADA=

Quebec=

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed 6:29a packed powder machine groomed 14 – 15 base 18 of 18 trails, 113 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.