FARGO, N.D. (AP)Boden Skunberg hit a jump shot as time ran out to lift North Dakota State to a 71-69 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Skunberg was 7 of 12 shooting and went 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 24 points for the Bison (14-16, 11-7 Summit League). Grant Nelson scored 23 points, going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line. Jacari White finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Trenton Massner led the way for the Leathernecks (16-13, 9-9) with 24 points and two steals. Vuk Stevanic added 14 points for Western Illinois. Quinlan Bennett finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.