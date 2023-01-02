PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Clark Slajchert’s 31 points led Pennsylvania over Brown 76-68 in an Ivy League opener on Monday night.

Slajchert was 11 of 18 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Quakers (8-7). Jordan Dingle scored 20 points while going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Nick Spinoso recorded 10 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field.

Kino Lilly Jr. finished with 28 points for the Bears (7-7). Brown also got 16 points and 16 rebounds from Nana Owusu-Anane. In addition, Kalu Anya finished with 12 points, two steals and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. Pennsylvania visits Cornell while Brown hosts Harvard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.