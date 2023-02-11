GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Jalen Slawson scored 17 points and Furman beat Western Carolina 93-59 on Saturday.

Slawson added eight rebounds for the Paladins (21-6, 12-2 Southern Conference). Marcus Foster added 17 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and had seven rebounds. Mike Bothwell shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points. The Paladins picked up their eighth straight win.

Tre Jackson led the way for the Catamounts (14-13, 7-7) with 27 points. DJ Campbell added 12 points for Western Carolina. In addition, Vonterius Woolbright finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

The score was 41-31 at halftime, with Slawson racking up nine points. The Paladins pulled away with a 17-0 run in the second half to extend their lead to 25 points. They outscored Western Carolina by 24 points in the final half, as Foster led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Paladins remain tied for first place with Samford, one half game ahead of UNC Greensboro.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.