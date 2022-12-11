GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Javon Small’s 21 points helped East Carolina defeat Coppin State 84-75 on Sunday.

Small added five rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals for the Pirates (7-4). Ezra Ausar scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field and 0 for 4 from the line. Brandon Johnson was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Sam Sessoms led the Eagles (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, five assists and three steals. Nendah Tarke added 19 points, six rebounds and three steals for Coppin State. In addition, Justin Steers had 12 points, two steals and two blocks.

Small scored 10 points in the first half and East Carolina went into the break trailing 42-37. East Carolina outscored Coppin State by 14 points in the second half. Johnson led the way with 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.