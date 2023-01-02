DELAND, Fla. (AP)Josh Smith had 22 points in Stetson’s 68-62 victory over North Florida on Monday night.

Smith added 12 rebounds for the Hatters (7-6, 2-0 Atlantic Sun). Jalen Blackmon scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Wheza Panzo finished 3 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Jonathan Aybar finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Ospreys (6-8, 1-1). North Florida also got 15 points and six rebounds from Carter Hendricksen. Jarius Hicklen also put up eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Stetson hosts Jacksonville while North Florida hosts Kennesaw State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.