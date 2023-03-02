HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Braeden Smith had 19 points in Colgate’s 92-73 win over Loyola (MD) on Thursday night in the Patriot League Tournamentfalse Championship

Smith added six rebounds for the Raiders (24-8). Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 15 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 5 from distance). Ryan Moffatt was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points. It was the sixth straight victory for the Raiders.

Golden Dike finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Greyhounds (13-20). Kenny Jones added 13 points and five assists for Loyola (MD). In addition, Jaylin Andrews finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.