LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)D.J. Smith had 20 points in Little Rock’s 81-77 overtime victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday night.

Smith had six rebounds for the Trojans (9-20, 5-11 Ohio Valley Conference). Deantoni Gordon added 18 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds and four blocks. Isaiah Palermo shot 7 of 17 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Nick Ellington finished with 20 points for the Panthers (9-20, 5-11). Eastern Illinois also got 17 points from Cameron Haffner. Kinyon Hodges also had 17 points and two steals.

