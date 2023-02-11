MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Isaiah Moore’s 16 points helped South Alabama defeat Appalachian State 74-57 on Saturday night.

Moore finished 7 of 15 from the floor for the Jaguars (12-14, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference). Tyrell Jones scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Owen White went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers (14-13, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, four assists and two steals. Terence Harcum added 11 points and two steals for Appalachian State. Justin Abson finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for South Alabama is a Monday matchup with Hartford at home, while Appalachian State hosts Texas State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.