OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Matt Dentlinger’s 26 points helped South Dakota State defeat Omaha 91-70 on Saturday night.

Dentlinger also contributed seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits (17-11, 12-4 Summit League). Zeke Mayo added 18 points while shooting 6 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and also had nine rebounds. Charlie Easley shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. The Jackrabbits picked up their sixth straight win.

Frankie Fidler led the Mavericks (8-21, 4-13) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three blocks. Omaha also got 11 points and six assists from JJ White. In addition, Dylan Brougham finished with nine points.

