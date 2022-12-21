SAN DIEGO (AP)Elena Tsineke scored all four of South Florida’s points in overtime and finished with 23 points as the Bulls beat No. 17 Arkansas 66-65 on Wednesday in the San Diego Invitational.

South Florida needed the extra-time victory after losing in overtime on Tuesday in a tournament opener against No. 3 Ohio State.

Maria Alvarez forced overtime against Arkansas by making three free throws with 17 seconds left to tie it at 62-all. Arkansas was trapped in the corner at the other end and wasn’t able to get a shot off before the buzzer.

Tsineke opened the overtime session with a basket at 4:12 and South Florida led the rest of the way as neither team made another field goal. Arkansas was 0 for 4 in overtime.

Makayla Daniels had a layup attempt roll out with 19 seconds left for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks regained possession after a jump ball was called on the rebound. After a timeout at 15.5, Chrissy Carr missed a shot in the lane and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu secured the rebound and the win.

Fankam Mendjiadeu finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for South Florida (11-4). She was coming off a big game against Ohio State with a career-high 34 points and 17 rebounds.

South Florida was held to just five points in the second quarter after going scoreless for eight minutes. The Bulls were 2-of-13 shooting in the quarter and trailed 27-18 at halftime after turning it over 11 times.

Erynn Barnum scored 21 points and Daniels added 20 for Arkansas (13-2).

