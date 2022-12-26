SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP)Struggling Southampton only had itself to blame for a fourth straight Premier League defeat after a goalkeeping mistake and an own-goal helped south coast rival Brighton win 3-1 at St. Mary’s on Monday.

Adam Lallana struck against his former club as rampant Brighton inflicted more misery on Southampton, which dropped to the bottom of the standings. Brighton moved two points behind fifth-place Manchester United with a deserved third league win from four games.

Lallana benefited from a major mistake from Gavin Bazunu with the ball going through the Southampton keeper’s arms to put Brighton ahead in the 14th minute.

Romain Perraud’s calamitous own-goal doubled the advantage 10 minutes before the break. Pervis Estupinan delivered a tantalizing low cross which Romain Perraud clumsily directed into his own goal under pressure from Seagulls winger Solly March.

March thumped home a powerful third in the 56th to cap a dismal first home game in top-flight management for Southampton boss Nathan Jones. Jones was forced to wait almost seven weeks for his first taste of top-flight action on home soil, having replaced the fired Ralph Hasenhuttl just two days before a 3-1 loss at Liverpool on Nov. 12.

James Ward-Prowse pulled a goal back by heading in on the rebound after his 73rd-minute penalty was saved by Robert Sanchez but a Southampton fightback never looked likely.

Brighton was still without World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

