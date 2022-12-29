MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Lance Jones had 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 63-57 win over Murray State on Thursday night.

Jones was 8 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Salukis (10-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley). Marcus Domask scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists. Clarence Rupert went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Racers (7-6, 2-1) were led by Rob Perry, who posted 26 points. Kenny White Jr. added 13 points for Murray State. In addition, Quincy Anderson had six points.

Southern Illinois went into the half leading Murray State 26-23. Jones scored nine points in the half. Southern Illinois pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 46-39 with 8:46 left in the half. Domask scored 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Southern Illinois hosts Belmont and Murray State visits Evansville.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.