HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)DeAndre Pinckney’s 18 points helped Southern Miss defeat Arkansas State 73-57 on Thursday night.

Pinckney added seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (18-4, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference). Felipe Haase scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 3 from distance), and added nine rebounds and five assists. Austin Crowley recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 11.

Omar El-Sheikh scored 10 points and had six rebounds for the Red Wolves (9-13, 1-8). Markise Davis had 10 points and two steals for Arkansas State. Avery Felts had nine points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Red Wolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.