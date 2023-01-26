HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)DeAndre Pinckney’s 18 points helped Southern Miss defeat Arkansas State 73-57 on Thursday night.

Pinckney added seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (18-4, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference). Felipe Haase scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 3 from distance), and added nine rebounds and five assists. Austin Crowley recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 11.

Omar El-Sheikh scored 10 points and had six rebounds for the Red Wolves (9-13, 1-8). Markise Davis had 10 points and two steals for Arkansas State. Avery Felts had nine points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Red Wolves.

