MADRID (AP)Spanish club Girona signed Peru defender Alexander Callens from New York City FC on Monday.

Girona said the 30-year-old player signed a contract for the remainder of this season and two more. He will join former NYC teammates Taty Castellanos and Yangel Herrera.

Girona and NYC are controlled by City Football Group, the parent company of Manchester City.

Callens had been with NYC since 2017 and played 193 games with the Major League Soccer club. He scored 15 goals and had an assist.

Girona is in 11th place near the halfway point of the season in the Spanish league. The Catalan club is back in the first division after three consecutive seasons in the second tier.

