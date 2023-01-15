LONDON (AP)A spectator climbed onto an advertising board and appeared to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team’s 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The incident took place moments after the final whistle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Ramsdale went to pick up his water bottle from behind one of the goals.

The spectator leaped over the railing, mounted the hoarding and aimed a kick at Ramsdale’s back before getting back into the crowd in the South Stand. Ramsdale didn’t seem hurt and was dragged away from the area by teammates before celebrating in front of Arsenal’s supporters at the other end of the stadium.

Interviewed after the game, Ramsdale said he received ”a little punch in the back.”

”It’s a shame because it’s only a game of football at the end of the day,” the England international said.

”Both sets of players tried to bring me away. Thankfully nothing actually happened too drastically. It leaves a sour taste but I’m sure we’ll enjoy it when we go back to the dressing room.”

Tottenham defender Eric Dier said of the incident: ”It’s unacceptable and shouldn’t have happened.”

Ramsdale might have riled Tottenham fans by turning to the South Stand, where the home supporters are seated, and kissing the badge on his Arsenal jersey.

Tottenham substitute Richarlison confronted Ramsdale and wagged his finger.

Arsenal moved eight points clear with the win.

