(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, March 21 BASEBALL 7 p.m. FS1 – World Baseball Classic: TBD vs. U.S., Final, Miami BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE 12 p.m. NBATV – ABC Fighters vs. Stade Malien, Dakar, Senegal COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. ACCN – Florida at Florida St. 8 p.m. PAC-12N – N. Colorado at Utah COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN – NIT Tournament: N. Texas at Oklahoma St., Quarterfinal ESPN2 – CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla. 9 p.m. ESPN – NIT Tournament: Wisconsin at Oregon, Quarterfinal 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 – CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla. COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m. SECN – McNeese St. at LSU FIGURE SKATING 6 a.m. (Wednesday) USA – ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Women’s Short, Saitama, Japan MLB BASEBALL 6 a.m. MLBN – Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped) 9 a.m. MLBN – Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz. (Taped) 1 p.m. MLBN – Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla. 12 a.m. (Wednesday) MLBN – Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped) 3 a.m. (Wednesday) MLBN – Spring Training: San Francisco vs. LA Dodgers (Split Squad), Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped) 6 a.m. (Wednesday) MLBN – Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped) NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m. NBATV – Cleveland at Brooklyn 10 p.m. NBATV – Boston at Sacramento TENNIS 11 a.m. TENNIS – Miami Open-WTA Early Rounds —
Professional Scores
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Sports Illustrated
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now