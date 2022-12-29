LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Landon Moore scored 20 points to help St. Francis (PA) defeat Central Connecticut 80-72 in a Northeast Conference opener on Thursday night.

Moore also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Red Flash (4-10). Luke Ruggery scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. Josh Cohen finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals.

The Blue Devils (2-13) were led by Kellen Amos with 20 points. Tre Breland III added 13 points, while Jay Rodgers pitched in with 10 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.