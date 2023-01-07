ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Andrew Rohde had 24 points, eight assists and three steals to help St. Thomas defeat Omaha 80-68 on Saturday night.

Riley Miller scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 12 from 3-point range for the Tommies (13-6). Kendall Blue was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Frankie Fidler led the Mavericks (6-11) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals. JJ White added 17 points for Omaha. Ja’Sean Glover had 11 points and four assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.