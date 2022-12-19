HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Sadaidriene Hall had 18 points in SFA’s 83-51 victory over North American on Monday night.

Hall finished 9 of 9 from the floor for the ‘Jacks (7-5). Derrick Tezeno finished 8 of 10 from the floor to add 17 points. Nana Antwi-Boasiako recorded 11 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

Jalon Clark led the way for the Stallions (0-5) with 13 points and four steals. Kenneth Love added 10 points for North American. In addition, Kiante Kizzie finished with nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.