BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Jake Stephens had 26 points in Chattanooga’s 82-71 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Stephens added nine rebounds and five blocks for the Mocs (5-3). Dalvin White scored 12 points and added five assists and Jamaal Walker had 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) were led in scoring by Julien Soumaoro, who finished with 14 points and five steals. Anthony Selden had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Gardner-Webb also got 14 points from DQ Nicholas.

It was Gardner-Webb’s first home game this season.

