CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Jake Stephens scored 35 points to lead Chattanooga over Western Carolina 95-76 on Wednesday night.

Stephens also contributed 10 rebounds and five assists for the Mocs (11-7, 3-2 Southern Conference). Demetrius Davis shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Jamal Johnson recorded 12 points and was 2 of 4 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

Vonterius Woolbright led the Catamounts (10-8, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Western Carolina also got 19 points and two steals from Tyzhaun Claude. Tre Jackson also had 14 points.

