MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Parker Stewart had 18 points in UT Martin’s 84-61 victory over Little Rock on Saturday night.

Stewart also had five rebounds for the Skyhawks (16-11, 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Jalen Myers scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. K.J. Simon recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 12 from the field.

Isaiah Palermo led the way for the Trojans (8-19, 4-10) with 19 points. CJ White added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Little Rock. Ethan Speaker also recorded 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.