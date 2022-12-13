OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Marquel Sutton had 29 points and Omaha beat Midland 104-72 on Tuesday.

Sutton added six rebounds for the Mavericks (4-8). Kyle Luedtke scored 21 points while finishing 7 of 8 from 3-point range, and added three steals. Frankie Fidler shot 3 for 13 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Warriors were led by Emanuel Bryson, who posted 14 points. Ryan Larsen added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.