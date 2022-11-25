Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim hopes to see an improved version of Joe Girard III when the Orange return home for a game against Bryant on Saturday.

Syracuse (3-2) split two games in Brooklyn earlier this week. Girard, a senior guard, poured in a career-high 31 points in the first game — a 74-71 overtime win over Richmond — before going 1 of 10 from the field in a four-point effort the following night in a 76-69 overtime loss to St. John’s.

“Joe was just not Joe tonight,” Boeheim said after losing to the Red Storm. “He didn’t have it and he has to be better.”

“It’s not fun losing, and it’s not fun to play bad in the loss,” Girard added. “I’m upset with how I played. I let my teammates down and coaches down and I’ve got to be better.”

Judah Mintz continued to be a bright spot for Syracuse, posting 16 points against Richmond and 20 vs. St. John’s. He is averaging 18.0 points through the first five games of his career.

Jesse Edwards averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in Brooklyn and only committed one turnover in 57 total minutes.

“We came down here and played as well as we could have played for two days,” Boeheim said. “Obviously there were some mistakes … but I thought we played really well here in New York, and I think this will help our team win games. You want to win, but (I’m) really proud of the way they played.”

Bryant (4-1) is looking for its third straight win after averaging 94.5 points in recent victories against Florida International and Detroit Mercy.

The Titans lead the nation in scoring (99.8 points per game) and have five players averaging double-figure points on the season, led by Sherif Gross-Bullock (18.0) and Charles Pride (17.0).

“I am never going to tell my guys to stop playing hard,” coach Jared Grasso said earlier this season after his team defeated Division III foe Thomas College, 147-39.

In the only other meeting between the teams, Syracuse nipped Bryant 85-84 in the 2020-21 season opener.

