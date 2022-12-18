LAS VEGAS (AP)Dana Tate had 24 points in Norfolk State’s 70-66 win against N.C. A&T in the HBCU Challenge on Sunday.

Tate shot 8 for 15, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (9-4). Kris Bankston scored 16 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Joe Bryant Jr. scored 12 points.

Kam Woods finished with 15 points and six assists for the Aggies (5-6). Marcus Watson added 12 points for N.C. A&T. Demetric Horton also recorded 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

