WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP)Marcus Tavernier marked his return from injury with a winner off his thigh for Bournemouth to squeeze past Wolverhampton 1-0 in their English Premier League relegation fight on Saturday.

Tavernier, who was making his first start since November, flicked in Dominic Solanke’s cross in the 49th minute at Molineux to end the Cherries’ long winless run.

It was the south-coast club’s first league triumph since the World Cup break and its first since confirming Gary O’Neil as full-time manager in November.

The goal was also only Bournemouth’s third under O’Neil and, while there was an element of fortune about it, there was no denying its value.

Until then Wolves, seeking a third successive win, had been the brighter side but, while the contest was an open one, there was a distinct lack of quality in front of goal.

Bournemouth was one point from safety and Wolves were five points above the drop zone.

