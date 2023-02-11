OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Brian Taylor scored 22 points as Central Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 66-60 on Saturday.

Taylor had eight rebounds and five assists for the Chippewas (9-16, 4-8 Mid-American Conference). Reggie Bass scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Caleb Hodgson recorded nine points and was 3 of 3 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

Mekhi Lairy led the way for the RedHawks (8-17, 2-10) with 18 points and two steals. Miami (OH) also got 14 points and two blocks from Anderson Mirambeaux. Morgan Safford also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.