FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)TCU coach Jamie Dixon appeared in several national television commercials when growing up in North Hollywood. That doesn’t mean he likes watching ads, even during March Madness.

The sixth-seeded Horned Frogs (21-12) will get to Denver on Wednesday even before knowing their first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament. It be Arizona State or Nevada, who will be playing in a First Four game that should be going on about the same time TCU is scheduled for dinner after its arrival.

“We’ll probably put the TV on … but no, we won’t sit there for two hours and watch the game together,” Dixon said Tuesday. “I have trouble watching games now with commercials and stuff.”

Dixon is used to edited game films that are without commercials or any insignificant action like players just dibbling the ball up the floor.

“When we watch film, like every second is cut out that we can cut out. So it’s short,” Dixon said. “Our attention span as coaches, you know, our wives are right when they say that.”

The 57-year-old Dixon is still a card-carrying member of the Screen Actors Guild. At age 5, he appeared in a Volvo commercial with his late father, an actor and screenwriter. The younger Dixon later was in commercials for Rice Krispies, Mattel toys and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

In his early 20s, Dixon was in a basketball-themed Bud Light commercial that featured a woman dunking on him.

This is Dixon’s seventh season coaching his alma mater, which is making consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 1952 and 1953. The Frogs play their West Region opener Friday night.

