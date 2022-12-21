DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points as Northeastern beat Davidson 73-70 on Wednesday.

Telfort also contributed six rebounds for the Huskies (4-7). Chris Doherty scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Jared Turner recorded 12 points and was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

Grant Huffman finished with 18 points, five assists and three steals for the Wildcats (7-5). Foster Loyer added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Davidson. In addition, David Skogman finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.