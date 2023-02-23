MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Zion Griffin scored 19 points as Tennessee State beat UT Martin 88-82 on Thursday night.

Griffin shot 7 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (18-12, 10-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Adong Makuoi scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. was 4 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Jordan Sears led the way for the Skyhawks (18-12, 10-7) with 20 points. UT Martin also got 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks from Parker Stewart. In addition, K.J. Simon finished with 16 points.

