LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Trey Tennyson scored 23 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat McNeese State 77-54 on Saturday night.

Tennyson was 8 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Islanders (19-9, 12-3 Southland Conference). Terrion Murdix scored 14 points and added nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals. De’Lazarus Keys shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points. The Islanders picked up their eighth straight win.

Johnathan Massie led the Cowboys (9-20, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. McNeese also got 16 points, six rebounds and two steals from Christian Shumate. In addition, Zach Scott finished with eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.