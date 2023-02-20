THIBODAUX, La. (AP)JJ Romer Rosario scored 21 points, C.J. Roberts added 21 and sank a jumper with five seconds left to rally Texas A&M-Commerce to a 72-71 victory over Nicholls on Monday night.

Romer Rosario added five rebounds for the Lions (12-17, 8-7 Southland Conference). Roberts shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 7 for 9 from the foul line. Demarcus Demonia added 11 points.

The Colonels (14-13, 9-6) were led by Caleb Huffman with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lance Amir-Paul added 15 points and four assists, while Latrell Jones contributed 13 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Texas A&M-Commerce visits Texas A&M-CC and Nicholls visits New Orleans.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.