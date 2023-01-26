BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 12 points as Texas A&M-Commerce beat Lamar 62-57 on Thursday night.

Brewer also had seven rebounds for the Lions (9-13, 5-3 Southland Conference). Demarcus Demonia scored 11 points, shooting 3 for 10 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. JJ Romer Rosario was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points.

The Cardinals (6-15, 2-7) were led in scoring by Nate Calmese, who finished with 17 points. Lamar also got 16 points from Terry Anderson. Chris Pryor also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.