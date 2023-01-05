HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Brandon Davis had 16 points in Texas State’s 63-62 win against James Madison on Thursday night.

Texas State’s Mason Harrell split a pair of free throws to tie it 62-all with 47 seconds left. Nate Martin forced a turnover on the ensuing series and Drue Drinnon added another free throw with three seconds left to seal it.

Davis was 7-of-12 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) for the Bobcats (8-8). Drinnon scored nine points while going 3 of 7 from the field, and he added four assists and three steals. Mason Harrell shot 2 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with seven points.

The Dukes (11-5) were led in scoring by Mezie Offurum, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Takal Molson added eight points and six rebounds for James Madison. Julien Wooden also had seven points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.