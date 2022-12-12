Texas Tech will look to take another step back toward the AP Top 25 and continue its lengthy home winning streak when it hosts Eastern Washington on Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders (6-2) have won 26 consecutive games at home, most recently a 78-71 come-from-behind victory over Nicholls last Wednesday. Pop Isaacs scored a career-high 24 points and Kevin Obanor added 20, 16 of them in the second half, as Texas Tech rallied from a double-digit deficit over the final eight-plus minutes to keep their home streak alive.

Texas Tech was just 29 of 46 from the free-throw line in the game, taking 29 more foul shots than Nicholls. Daniel Batcho added 14 points for the Red Raiders, with Lamar Washington scoring 12, all on free throws.

“At the end of the game we were able to meet all the adversity,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “I don’t think you could have scripted it much better. We were still able to find a way to win. I’m proud of the guys for that and that they showed a lot of the character and trust in each other down the stretch.”

Eastern Washington (4-6) heads to Lubbock on the heels of a 77-76 loss at South Dakota State on Saturday. Ethan Price led the Eagles with season-best 16 points and Casey Jones added a career-high 15 in the defeat as all five starters scored in double figures.

Eastern Washington was up by 23 points with 12:27 to play but could not hold on, surrendering the lead with two seconds remaining and missing a last-gasp shot to win.

“We have to look at this as the next step in learning,” Eastern Washington coach David Riley said after Saturday’s loss. “Now we have to close out games and execute when it matters. … We did not close out the game the way we needed to. We played a little too slow offensively.”

The Eagles have won three of their past five games, including a victory at Cal last Wednesday.

The Red Raiders beat Eastern Washington last December in Lubbock in the only other meeting between the two teams.

